House Utility Committee Set to Meet Tuesday on VC Summer Fallout

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Out of the State House, we continue to follow developments in the VC Summer Nuclear project failure.

Tuesday House Lawmakers will get back to work as part of the House Utility Ratepayer Committee.

They’re expected to discuss a protection package for consumers.

Last week, lawmakers detailed six pre-filed bills focused on making sure any future project shutdowns do not affect utility customers.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11am.

