Inmate Killed After Altercation at Lieber Correctional

Alexis Frazier

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WOLO)-  South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate after an altercation.

The inmate who was killed has been identified as Ronald Franks,62.

SCDC spokesman, Jeff Taillon, says an altercation between two inmates at  Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville lead to Franks death.

The Lieber Correctional Institution is a maximum-security state prison for men located in Ridgeville, Dorchester County, South Carolina.

 

