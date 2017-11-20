Man Suspected in Deadly Moped Ax Released from Hospital and Arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says a man accused of hitting the driver of a moped along Rosewood Drive last week is out of the hospital and behind bars.

According to authorities, 24 year old Charles Davenport Jr., was driving a car in the 18 -hundred block of Rosewood Drive November 15th when he’s accused of hitting the back of a moped. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the victim, 22 year old David Newell died from injuries caused by the accident.

Investigators say the driver of the car, 24 year old Charles Davenport, Jr., was speeding and driving under the influence at the time of the collision causing both the moped and striking vehicle to slam into a tree.

Davenport, now charged with Felony DUI involving death was released from the hospital Monday and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing set for Tuesday morning.

