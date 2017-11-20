2017 Midlands Holiday Lights Display Map



Looking for holiday lights to share with the family? Take a look at our Columbia Holiday Light Guide (and some displays in the Midlands that are worth the travel!) load everyone up in the car, turn on your holiday music and hit the road for these spectacular light displays!

Note: some displays may have an entry fee. Do you have a light display that should be included in the list? Please send information to: digitalsales@abccolumbia.com.

Map not working? Follow this link: Midlands Holiday Lights Display Map