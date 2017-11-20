New Manufacturing Center Coming to Richland County, Adding New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new manufacturing facility is headed to Richland County, bringing with it new jobs.

According to a release from the SC Governor’s office, Woodfield Systems USA, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of bulk liquid and gas handling equipment, is locating to the Midlands and is expected to create 50 new jobs.

The company’s new 39,000-square-foot site will be located off Business Park Boulevard, say officials.

According to Governor Henry McMaster, “South Carolina continues to attract industry from all corners of the globe, and that’s a testament to the pro-business strategy we’ve implemented across this state. I congratulate Woodfield Systems on today’s announcement and look forward to watching the impact this innovative company will have here in the Midlands.”