SC State’s Leonard Senior Bowl bound

MOBILE, Ala. (WOLO) – South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard will play one last game representing the Bulldogs before embarking on a professional career.

On Monday, the reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year was announced to the Reese’s Senior Bowl roster. The game and events around it provide the marquee showcase for collegiate prospects to display their skills against some of the nation’s very best players.

Leonard finished his senior campaign with a team-high 114 tackles, 12 for a loss, while registering six sacks and two interceptions.

The game will be played Saturday, January 28, 2018 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.