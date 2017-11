Security Guard Body Cam Records Shoot Out

Camden, SC (WOLO) — Take a look at this footage taken from a security guard’s body camera on the night of November 18th.

Kershaw County Deputies say a man was shot several times in the upper body outside of Club Sauce on Highway 1 in Camden.

Deputies say the shooting is the second in as many weeks at the Club.

Investigators say a person of interest has been identified in connection with the shooting.