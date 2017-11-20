Shooting Investigation Continues

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of a Southeast Columbia road this weekend.

Investigators say 28 year old Beethoven Romain died from a gunshot wound to the upper body after he was shot on Mountain Brook Drive.

Deputies say the victim’s 2011 Chevy Malibu, similar to the one in the attached picture was missing after the shooting.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you’re asked to call the The Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.