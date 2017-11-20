SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation, after a deputy-involved deadly shooting Sunday night during a DWI stop in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when they got word from the Travelers Rest Police Department that one of their officers was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI.

Shortly after, officials said a deputy with GCSO spotted the car, tried to stop it and a pursuit started. Authorities said that during the chase, the suspect intentionally drove into a deputy’s patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a business on Cedar Lane Road.

Greenville County officials said while still in the car, the suspect grabbed a pistol and after a brief negotiation, the suspect turned the gun on deputies, at which point at least one deputy fired hitting the suspect at least one time.

In accordance with statewide protocol, SLED has been called in to investigate.