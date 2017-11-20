Staley wants Gamecocks to improve mental toughness

Greg Brzozowski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the Gamecocks’ 94-60 win over Wofford Sunday, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson each were less than pleased with USC’s performance.

The Terriers controlled the lead over the first quarter-and-a-half at the home of the defending national champs, leading 32-28 with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter. While Carolina powered in front behind a 21-2 run, Staley is seeking for her team to grow mentally tough before their future competition has the chance to catch up.

