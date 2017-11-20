Sumter County Sheriff: Murder suspect arrested in Kentucky

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Kentucky arrested a man wanted in connection to the kidnapping and shooting death of a Sumter woman.

During a press conference on Monday, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said James Ginther, 26, of Columbia was arrested by Metro Police in Louisville, Kentucky and has been charged with kidnapping and murder.

The body of Suzette Ginther, 27, was found over the weekend in a shallow grave off of Burnt Gin Road.

Ginther will be extradited back to South Carolina.

“We would like to thank SLED, Louisville Metro Police and our own investigators, who worked tirelessly to solve this brutual crime and apprehend the suspect,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “All of these agencies worked diligently together to make this arrest. We certainly appreciate all of their hard work to bring closure for this family.”