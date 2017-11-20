Sumter County Sheriff: Murder suspect arrested in Kentucky

Kimberlei Davis

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Kentucky arrested a man wanted in connection to the kidnapping and shooting death of a Sumter woman.

During a press conference on Monday, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said James Ginther, 26, of Columbia was arrested by Metro Police in Louisville, Kentucky and has been charged with kidnapping and murder.

The body of Suzette Ginther, 27, was found over the weekend in a shallow grave off of Burnt Gin Road.

Ginther will be extradited back to South Carolina.

Suzette Ginther

James Lee Ginther

“We would like to thank SLED, Louisville Metro Police and our own investigators, who worked tirelessly to solve this brutual crime and apprehend the suspect,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “All of these agencies worked diligently together to make this arrest. We certainly appreciate all of their hard work to bring closure for this family.”

Share

Related

Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
New Manufacturing Center Coming to Richland County...
Della Reese, of TV’s “Touched by an An...
Duo stole $15K worth of automotive equipment, inve...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android