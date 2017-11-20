Suspect in Custody in Connection to Death of Missing Woman

SUMTER COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- The Sumter County Sheriffs Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a woman who was found in a shallow grave.

Deputy Ken Bell says they have a suspect in custody. That persons name has not been released.

On Thursday, Suzette Ginther, 27, went missing. Sumter County Sheriff’s say they were able to locate the body of a Suzette Ginther hours after she was deemed missing all thanks to a hunter going through the woods.

Ginther’s body was found in a shallow grave, about 3 feet deep, in the marsh-like woods near Camp Burnt Gin.