Sumter Woman’s Ex-Husband Arrested, Charged With Her Kidnapping And Murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis described the murder of Suzette Ginther as a crime of passion. Ginther’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area off of Burnt Gin Road last Thursday.

Her ex-husband, James Ginther was arrested around 4:30 Monday morning in Louisville, Kentucky after authorities say he fell asleep at the wheel, hitting a guardrail. He’s now charged with the kidnapping and murder of Suzette. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said through interviews and the investigation, they pegged James as their prime suspect. Suzette and James have an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old together and divorced earlier this year.

“Just this morning we received information that he was fleeing not only the county, but the state, and he may be heading in that area. We entered his warrant into the National Crime Information Center and with his accident, it revealed that he had outstanding warrants in Sumter County,” Sheriff Dennis said.

According to officials, when Louisville Police responded to James’ accident, they found a 9-mm pistol on his waist, which they believe is the weapon James allegedly used in the murder of the mother of two. Sheriff Dennis says Suzette died of a single gunshot wound and they believe she was killed near the shallow gravesite in the woods.

“A weapon was recovered. That weapon has not been confirmed to have been the weapon used in this crime, but that weapon does match the caliber that was used in this crime,” Sheriff Dennis said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said thanks to SLED and Louisville Metro Police, they were able to apprehend James quickly. They are now waiting on getting James back in the state, and they have an extradition hearing tomorrow in Kentucky.