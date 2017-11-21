Burglary Suspects Sought

Burglary 1 (Photo: RCSD)

Burglary 2 (1)



Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is oping you can help them identify two suspects accused of breaking into an area storage facility and stealing nearly a thousand dollars worth of tools.

Deputies say the duo is suspected of nabbing items including a black diamond plate Tractor Supply toolbox in addition to other tools and electronic equipment.

Authorities believe the incident took place on October 17th around 6 in the evening at the Peyton Road Midlands Self Storage facility in lower Richland County.

The male suspect is described as having a slim build, and a distinctive cross tattoo on his left arm. Investigators don’t believe he was acting alone, and are also looking for an unknown female accomplice.

If you have any information that can help in the case you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.