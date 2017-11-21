Charlie Rose fired from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations

Charlie Rose faces accusations of sexual misconduct





By TARA FOWLER

ABC NEWS – CBS has fired veteran journalist Charlie Rose after nearly a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct in interviews with the Washington Post and Business Insider.

In a statement to staff posted on Twitter, CBS said Rose was terminated “effective immediately.”

“This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program,” the statement read in part.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Rose issued an apology to the Post after the allegations first broke and later, he shared it on Twitter.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” he said in a statement to the newspaper. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

Charlie Rose fired from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

CBS THIS MORNING This image released by CBS shows, from left, Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose and Gayle King on the set of "CBS This Morning." CBS via AP



“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken,” he continued. “I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.