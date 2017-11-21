Former SC First Lady Iris Campbell dies

Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Iris Campbell, widow of former South Carolina Governor Carroll Campbell has died.

Governor Henry released this statement:

“Peggy and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Iris Campbell. We loved her. We were blessed to have called her and her late husband friends, and will miss her dearly. This loss leaves us saddened, but also grateful to know that she is reunited with Carroll and that they are both resting well with their Lord and Savior.”

Campbell was 77.

