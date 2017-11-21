Free parking in City of Columbia decks over Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia announced Tuesday that it’s providing free parking in all city decks from 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 until 3 a.m. Saturday, November 25.

The deck gates will be raised during that time period.

After 3 a.m. Saturday, Sumter, Lady, Lincoln and Park Street garages will operate as normal for the weekend, while Taylor, Washington and Cannon decks will continue to offer free parking.

If you have a questions, contact parking services at 803.545.4015.