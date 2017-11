Gamecock center on Clemson: “We’ll get our revenge this year”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –As the annual Carolina-Clemson rivalry approaches Saturday, one Gamecock feels confident in a USC win this year.

Carolina center Alan Knott told reporters Tuesday that he didn’t like the way Clemson ran up the score in last season’s 56-7 blowout in the upstate.

Knott went as far to say the Gamecocks would be getting “revenge” this season.

