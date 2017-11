Gamecocks vow different outcome versus Clemson this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The 24th-ranked Gamecocks have lost three-straight to third-ranked Clemson.

But last season was embarrassing for USC.

The Gamecocks were pummeled in a 56-7 blowout to the Tigers at Death Valley, but this season, second-year head coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks are promising different results.

