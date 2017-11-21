May the force be with you: USC basketball announces Star Wars themed games

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has teamed up with Lucas Films to host two “Star Wars-“themed game days at Colonial Life Arena, it was announced on Tuesday. The first contest will be when the Carolina women host Duke on Dec. 3 (Noon), and the second contest will be when the Gamecock men’s squad hosts Coastal Carolina on Dec. 9 (Noon).

At the games, there will be co-branded Gamecock and “Star Wars” merchandise for sale, limited edition rally towels, and on-court promotions and games. Fans are also invited to dress up in their favorite “Star Wars” character costumes (no masks or props please), for the matchups.

A special ticket promotion is also available for each contest, as a single-game ticket for each game is just $8 (in the upper deck). Fans who are not season ticket holders, can purchase tickets for both contests at the Carolina box office at Colonial Life Arena, or by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, or online at gamecocksonline.com/tickets.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

