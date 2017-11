RCSD: Victim Hit by Stray Bullet

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a man was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday night.

Investigators say suspects were firing at each other’s cars when a man stanidng on the side of Omarest Drive near Broad River Road was hit in the lower body.

Deputies say his injuries were not life threatening.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.