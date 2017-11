Richland Teen Charged for Alleged Online Threats

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A 14 year old is accused of threatening his fellow students through a fake internet account.

Richland County Deputies say the Richland Northeast student was taken into custody this afternoon.

Investigators say he contacted the other students on Google Hangout through his school issued Chrome-Book.

He is charged with multiple counts of unlawful communication, which is a misdemeanor.