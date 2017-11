SC National Guard Troops Return Home from Puerto Rico

A group of soldiers got to come back home in time for the holidays.

Tuesday (11/21) afternoon ten members of the South Carolina National Guard returned from aiding in the Hurricane Maria recovery effort in Puerto Rico.

Guardsmen we spoke with say they were happy to help but are glad to be home.

Overall, the South Carolina National Guard sent 150 soldiers and 60 vehicles to the hurricane ravaged island.