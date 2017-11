Sleigh Bell Stroll and Trot at Saluda Shoals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Holiday Lights at Saluda Shoals Park act as a backdrop for the annual ‘Sleigh Bell Stroll’ and Trot.

Monday, walkers laced up their tennis shoes for the Sleigh Bell Stroll.

Festive lights on the river were on display during the event.

The Sleigh Bell Trot is scheduled for Tuesday and will start and finish at the east end of the park.

Staff members says the event is always a memorable time.