Suspect in Fatal DUI Accident Issued Bond

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Bond was set Tuesday morning for a suspect in a deadly accident involving a moped.

A judge set a bond of $75,000 FOR 24 year old Charles Davenport.

Davenport is charged with felony d-u-i involving death in connection with a collision on Rosewood Drive.

Coroner Gary Watts says David Newell was driving a moped when he was struck and later died from those injuries.