Tuesday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Tuesday morning!

All aboard the express train to Christmas. You can get into the holiday spirit with the ‘Polar Express 4D Experience’ playing at 6:30p.m. tonight at the State Museum. Observatory access is included with museum general admission, however viewing is dependent on clear skies. This train ride is two for $10 and free for museum members.

Head to the library to pick up fresh produce along with your fresh picks. Every Wednesday, local farmers offer fresh, seasonal selections for purchase. Everything from squash and sugar peas to honey and greens. This is happening at the Richland Library Main tomorrow from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

The museum has a ‘Tasty Tuesday’ of its own! Every first and third Tuesday Edventure invites you to ‘Tasty Tuesday’ from 4:00-5:00p.m. Chefs will earn their culinary stripes in this cooking class. Tonight, students will engage in food prep for chicken noodle soup. All children ages 8 to 12 are welcome. It costs $12 per class.