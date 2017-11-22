Today's Forecast
Thanksgiving will be sunny & cool with highs in the low 60's. Look for more clouds and cooler temperatures on Friday. Lots of sunshine and warmer over the weekend.
Deputy struck by fellow Deputy while responding to suspicious person call at Lower Richland Walmart.
Here's a look at your ABC Columbia News Update and a preview of what we are working on for the news at 6.
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-- We now know the identity of a teenager killed in an accident Tuesday night. Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts says 17 year old Cameron Scott died following the collision at the intersection of Farrow Road and Bendale…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--SCE&G is warning customers of a scam. A spokesperson for the utility says they've received numerous complaints. The customers say someone calls claiming to be from SCE&G and demands…
Residents are encouraged to donate canned food items and dry goods for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream food drive through December 8.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has granted a stay of execution for a man on South Carolina's death row, a day after officials said they couldn't secure the drugs needed for lethal injection. U.S. District Court Judge Mary…
A Forest Acres based organization supporting community policing is hosting a campaign to thank our officers.
https://youtu.be/Qizl15YUzDQ https://youtu.be/pewYdhBgPtk Dr. Blake Shusterman, AKA The Cooking Doc, joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday with some tasty ideas for Thanksgiving: Butternut Squash Soup with White Wine and Leeks INGREDIENTS: 2 large leeks, washed and sliced 2 tablespoons of…