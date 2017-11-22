Sections

Today's Forecast

John Farley

Thanksgiving will be sunny & cool with highs in the low 60's. Look for more clouds and cooler temperatures on Friday. Lots of sunshine and warmer over the weekend.

ABC Columbia News Update

Rochelle Dean

Here's a look at your ABC Columbia News Update and a preview of what we are working on for the news at 6.

Coroner: 17 Year Old Killed in Accident

Rob Dew

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-- We now know the identity of a teenager killed in an accident Tuesday night. Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts says 17 year old Cameron Scott died following the collision at the intersection of Farrow Road and Bendale…

Consumer Alert: SCE&G Warns of Scam

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--SCE&G is warning customers of a scam. A spokesperson for the utility says they've received numerous complaints. The customers say someone calls claiming to be from SCE&G and demands…

Tasty Tuesday: The Cooking Doc shares a secret to squash soup

Tyler Ryan

https://youtu.be/Qizl15YUzDQ https://youtu.be/pewYdhBgPtk Dr. Blake Shusterman, AKA The Cooking Doc, joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday with some tasty ideas for Thanksgiving: Butternut Squash Soup with White Wine and Leeks INGREDIENTS: 2 large leeks, washed and sliced 2 tablespoons of…

