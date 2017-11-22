Bentley goes for first win over Clemson Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Jake Bentley has had a tremendous season, but this Saturday night could cap the best season for a Carolina quarterback since Connor Shaw in 2013.

Bentley, who’s already led the Gamecocks to eight wins and a second-consecutive bowl appearance, will try to do something Saturday he’s yet to accomplish: beat Clemson.

But he’ll need some help from his offensive line, which has allowed 25 sacks on the quarterback this season, ranking 81st in NCAA football. That’s a scary stat with the Tigers coming to play. Clemson is second in the nation in total sacks with 39. This game, according to the coaches and players, will be won in the trenches.

