Consumer Alert: SCE&G Warns of Scam

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SCE&G is warning customers of a scam. A spokesperson for the utility says they’ve received numerous complaints. The customers say someone calls claiming to be from SCE&G and demands payment.

The company has some tips to keep you from falling prey to this and other scams:

If you get a call demanding payment, hang up.

Do not respond to text messages from anyone you don’t know.

And do not click on links or respond to suspicious e-mails

In a release, SCE&G officials say if customers doubt the legitimacy of a visitor to their homes or businesses, they should call SCE&G Customer Service at 1-800- 251-7234.

Customers may find information about how they can identify SCE&G workers at www.sceg.com/scamalert. Customers may also contact the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-

922-1594.