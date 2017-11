Coroner: 17 Year Old Killed in Accident

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– We now know the identity of a teenager killed in an accident Tuesday night.

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts says 17 year old Cameron Scott died following the collision at the intersection of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive.

The coroner says Scott was in the sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seat belt.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating.