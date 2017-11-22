Deputy Shares Tips to Help People Coping With Depression and Suicidal Thoughts During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-Richland County Sheriff’s Department Victim’s Advocate Morris Davis said the number of suicides actually decrease during the holiday season but this time of year can prove to be challenging for some who spend a lot of time by themselves.

“Around the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lot of times people have financial problems. People are not with their loved ones, people who are just alone,” said Davis.

Davis said communication and attentive listening are essential in spotting the signs of someone who is suicidal.

“If they’re kind of telling you ‘today has been hard’ or ‘I don’t see tomorrow,’those are signs that something is not quite right,” Davis said.

You can be the difference for someone contemplating taking their life and the solution to save them may be more simple than you think.

“Just talk to them, bring them in during the holidays, show them that you care. Show them that tomorrow will be a better day and that hope is possible.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can seek help by visiting suicide.org or calling 211, someone will be there to help you.