Deputy Struck by Fellow Officer During Chase

Richland Co. SC, (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident they say took place around 4 Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the two Deputies were responding to a report of suspicious suspects entering the Walmart at 7520 Garner’s Ferry Road.

Once the suspects were spotted, authorities say one of the Deputies attempted to chase after the suspicious individuals, but as he was running officials say another deputy assisting in the initial call accidentally struck the Deputy with his cruiser.

Authorities say the injured Deputy, who was alert at last check has been transported to an area hospital.

