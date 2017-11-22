Girl Scouts Say No to Hugs This Holiday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of us will be visiting with family this holiday season and that means hugs all around.

But no one should have to hug anyone they don’t want to.

Its with that in mind, that The Girl Scouts of America are telling parents not to force their daughters to hug anyone – not even relatives.

According to The Girls Scouts web site, allowing girls to choose who they hug can influence how they set boundaries in the future.

Some on social media are accusing the Girl Scouts of blowing things out of proportion.