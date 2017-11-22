Heroes in Blue partners with Midlands restaurants for annual campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Forest Acres based organization supporting community policing is hosting a campaign to thank our officers.

Heroes In Blue announced more than 40 Midlands restaurants have signed-on for the 3rd Annual Feed An Officer Campaign. The participating restaurants include:

Eggs Up Grill (Devine St and Lexington locations), Il Giorgiones, Henry’s (Devine St, NE, and Cayce locations) Miyo’s (Harbison & Forest Drive locations), LaBrasca’s Pizza, Market Restaurant, The Sandwich Shop, Blue Marlin, Pitas, Happy Café, Pizza Joint, Groucho’s – Forest Drive, Lizard Thicket – Forest Drive, The Original Pancake House, Tombo Grille, The Other Store, Albert’s Deli (Parklane and Main St. locations), Pizzeria Opa, Papa Gio’s (all 3 locations), Old Mill Brew Pub, The Haven, Highway 378 Bar and Grill, Yummie Creations Gourmet To Go, Wings & Ale, Cribbs Sandwich Shop, PK BBQ, One Taco Two Taco, Ray’s Pizzeria & Ice Cream Parlour, Flight Deck, Zestos of West Columbia, Grecian Gardens, Tony’s Pizzalicious, Café Strudel, The Kingsman, D’s Wings, and Zorba’s!

“Greg Alia Day is a chance for us to serve those who serve others – our police officers,” founder Kassy Alia said. “We greatly appreciate all of the restaurants participating in Feed an Officer Day to show support to our officers and their families to thank them for how they serve our communities with kindness, bravery and compassion each and every day. Please show your support to all of the officers in our community by being patrons at these wonderful Midlands restaurants!”

Kassy is the widow of Officer Greg Alia, a Forest Acres Police officer who was killed in the line of duty on September 30, 2015.

“It is awe inspiring to be able to give back to many of the men and women in uniform that serve our communities,” said Drew Hampton, owner of Groucho’s on Forest Drive and Eggs Up Grill. “Our restaurants are honored to partner with Heroes In Blue for this initiative!”

Last year, the effort provided lunch to 531 officers and the participating restaurants provided more than $7700 in gift cards.

The 2017 campaign starts this Sunday, November 26th and runs through December 10th. Community members are asked to donate money to participating restaurants.

On December 14th, Greg Alia Day, the money raised is counted and handed out by Heroes In Blue volunteers to local police stations as either a lunch or a gift certificate for meals.