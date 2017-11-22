Six Bills Addressing V.C. Summer Shutdown Headed to House Floor in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Six pre-filed bills that focus on protecting ratepayers were approved in the house judiciary committee Tuesday. Although all the bills concerning the V.C. Summer shutdown received favorable report, representatives said there are several details that will need to be examined.

All six bills in the passed the committee by a vote of at least 20 but representatives say the battle to fix the damage left by the meltdown is far from over.

One of the details stems from a bill that adds a consumer advocate to the Office Regulatory Staff through the Attorney General’s office. Some representatives say that advocate should be separate.

“Having this advocate, that is extremely necessary. We have seen that. Once again, I would rather we come up with it’s own entity within regulatory affairs. I want it to be independent,” said Pickens Representative Gary Clary.

Other debates called for transparency. Including one amendment from Richland Representative James Smith that would prohibit utility oversight committee members from receiving campaign funding from agencies.

The bills will be debated on the House floor in January 2018 when session begins.