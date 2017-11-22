Good Behavior: Don’t be the turkey at the Thanksgiving dinner

Pamela Eyring talks turkey and turkey day etiquette with Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– The holidays can create a stressful situation for everyone from the hosts to the guests, however, Pamela Eyring from the Protocol School of Washington has some tips to keep turkey day fun.

Arrive with a Good Attitude: Seeing extended family or those who share different political beliefs may be a stressor, but enter into the situation with a cheerful demeanor

and try to keep the conversation light and pleasant. You really can avoid political discussions if you try and if someone says something that offends you, remember the

spirit of the occasion and brush it off. Try to meet people in the middle and keep the topics of conversation on non-polarizing subjects like the weather, movies or your

favorite past Thanksgiving memories. Also, refrain from comments on the food unless they are positive.

Bring a Dish: If you are having dinner at a family or friends house, always offer to bring a dish or special dessert for the occasion. Putting on a big dinner is a lot of work, and

even the most prepared hostess will appreciate a little help in the kitchen. Also, if you have a special diet or allergy, don’t hesitate to tell your host in advance and offer to

bring a replacement dish.

Alcohol Intake: Yes, we all know that “Drunk Uncle” who sees a holiday occasion as the best opportunity for a free for all, but keep in mind that over indulgence can lead to

heated discussions, a repeat of old family grudges, and much worse. Instead of drinking throughout the day, try to limit how many drinks you will have. Or you can choose to

alternate a glass of wine with a non-alcoholic beverage. Or better yet, just don’t drink at all. And if you do drink, make travel preparations om advance by sharing a ride or

calling an Uber or Lyft.

Small gifts: If you are the guest, remember the hard work of your host or hostess by honoring them with a small gift. If you know the preferences of your host or family

member, you can bring anything from a bottle of wine to a good bottle of olive oil or chocolates. If you don’t know your host too well, stay with something like kitchen towels

or a festive ornament. One thing to avoid? Fresh flowers. Your host most likely already has a planned arrangement, and if you bring flowers, your host will have to prepare the

arrangement and put them in water—taking precious time away from his or her hosting duties.

Clean-Up: No matter how full you may be from that massive meal, always get up and offer to help your hosts clean up. Some may welcome the help while others insist you

exit to find the perfect napping spot. But just offering to help will make you fondly remembered by your hosts and ensure you get a return invite next year.

Thank You Notes: In these days of electronic communication, a thank you note may sound old-fashioned, but I have yet to meet the host or hostess of a dinner party that did

not love receiving a handwritten note of thanks in the mail. If you do send a note, make sure it’s sent in the week after Thanksgiving so it doesn’t get lost in the onslaught of

holiday cards.