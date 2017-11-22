Tasty Tuesday: The Cooking Doc shares a secret to squash soup

Dr. Blake Shusterman, The Cooking Doc joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday to talk squash

Dr. Blake Shusterman, AKA The Cooking Doc, joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday with some tasty ideas for Thanksgiving:

Butternut Squash Soup with White Wine and Leeks

INGREDIENTS:

2 large leeks, washed and sliced

2 tablespoons of butter, olive oil or butter substitute (I use Earth Balance)

Freshly ground pepper

1/3 cup dry white wine

4 cups chopped butternut squash

1 quart of low sodium vegetable broth

2 tablespoons of fresh thyme

2 tablespoons of chopped flat leaf parsley

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Serves 4

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat Earth Balance in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat.

2. Add leeks, sprinkle with pepper and sauté over medium heat for 5-10 minutes until soft.

3. Add white wine, raise heat to high, and cook until the wine is almost all evaporated.

4. Before the leeks start to burn, add the vegetable broth, butternut squash, and thyme to the pot

and bring to a boil.

5. Turn the heat down and simmer the soup for 10-15 minutes until the squash are soft but not

dissolving.

6. Puree the mixture in a blender until smooth. (Be careful to not burn yourself with the hot

mixture!)

7. Return to the pot. Taste and season as needed.

8. Serve hot topped with a sprinkle of parsley and a dash of the extra virgin olive oil.

Holiday Couscous Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup minced onion

1/3 cup + 4 Tbs EVOO

2 cups whole wheat israeli couscous

2 ¾ cups low (or no) sodium vegetable broth

4 cups carrots thickly sliced on the diagonal

½ cup dried cranberries

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup lemon juice

1 clove of garlic minced

½ cup of chopped Italian parsley or your favorite herb

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Place sliced carrots on a baking pan with 2 Tbs of EVOO, coat the carrots with the oil and

sprinkle with little salt and pepper

3. Bake the carrots for 15-20 minutes until they are browned but not burned; and not mushy

4. Mix the minced garlic with the sherry vinegar and lemon juice. Let stand for 10 minutes and

then slowly whisk the 1/3 cup EVOO. Set aside.

5. Heat a medium sized pot over high heat

6. Add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to the pot and sauté the onions for 3-5 minutes or

until translucent

7. Remove the onions from the pot, turn the temperature to high and toast the couscous for 3-5

minutes until it browns and smells toasty.

8. Add the onions back to the pot along with the vegetable broth. Bring to a boil and cover and

simmer for 8 minutes or until the water is absorbed.

9. When the couscous is finished cooking, lift the top and add in the carrots, cranberries and ¼ cup

of the dressing. Let sit for 10 minutes.

10. Uncover the Couscous and mix in the parsley. Taste and add salt, pepper and extra dressing as

desired.

11. Serve warm or room temperature.

12. If preparing ahead of time, reserve some extra dressing to add to the couscous the following

day. It will need it.