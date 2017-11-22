A Thanksgiving Feast for Soldiers at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of troops training at Fort Jackson have to spend the Thanksgiving holiday away from home, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get a holiday feast.

Wednesday afternoon the base provided a meal, complete with more than two thousand pounds of turkey.

The folks at the base say its all about being a part of the Fort Jackson family.

In accordance with Military tradition, the meal is served by the Soldiers’ Commanding Officers.