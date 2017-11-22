Turkey Frying Dangers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you might be planning on deep frying your turkey tomorrow, but if you don’t take precautions your Thanksgiving could end in the emergency room, or worse.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, every year Turkey Fryers cause some 2-thousand fires in the U.S.

there are some simple steps to stay safe.

Keep the fryers at least ten feet away from any buildings, always use your fryer on a flat surface to prevent spillage, and keep in mind, oil and water do not mix so make sure your turkey is completely thawed before frying it to prevent an explosion.