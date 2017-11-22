Wednesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

Lights, camera, and action for the holidays! Richland Library Eastover is hosting “Movie Night’ today from 3:00-5:00p.m. Bring the entire family for a screening of your favorite holiday movies. The rating will be PG.

Waddle with the rangers on a guided nature walk and while you’re at it, walk off that Thanksgiving feast. ‘Thanksgiving Walk-It-Off’ is happening this weekend at Riverfront Park from 2:00-3:30p.m. On Saturday, you’ll meet at the south end of Riverfront Park at the red schoolhouse and on Sunday you’ll meet at the north end of the park on River Drive.

Add a little sugar and a lot of spice. Edventure’s ‘Annual Gingerbread Jamboree’ kicks off this Saturday, November 25, and ends Christmas Eve. The Jamboree will feature special holiday events and programs like ‘Saturdays With Santa’, ‘The Festival of Sharing’, and more.