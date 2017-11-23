Cayce Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect, accused of robbing the Corner Pantry at 2931 Charleston Hwy in Cayce on November 22nd.

Police say the suspect grabbed at his waist to indicate he had a gun and went behind the counter to get the money from the clerk. Police say the suspect also grabbed a wallet from a customer.

According to officials, the suspect has a distinguishing burn mark or birth mark on right check and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

According to police, the suspect left the scene in the customer’s black F-150 pick-up truck, which wa recovered in the Lloydwood Subdivision in Lexington County.