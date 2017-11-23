Church Thanksgiving Feast for the Community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A long-running tradition in Columbia is helping feed the less fortunate in our community.

The special Thanksgiving meal was prepared by more than 200 volunteers from two area churches, St Peters Catholic Church and First Baptist Columbia.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers takes us to there.

“I believe there’s nothing like being around your family, your friends, the individuals you grew up with, you know, to share a nice meal with. To all come together and have a good time.”

For Jaja Akair, this meal brings together the people he calls his family. And it wouldn’t happen without the hundreds of volunteers from First Baptist Church and St. Peters Catholic church.

Pastor Wendell Estep: “Well, you know, not only are the people that are coming to be ministered to are being helped, but the people that are ministering are being helped as well.”

Of the more than 200 volunteers, there were a lot of… smaller hands… helping serve not only turkey… but also, a side of something to be thankful for.

Father Andrew Fryml: “And what I’ve been so amazed of, is how many young people are here. How many parents have brought their children to serve the poor and to give them the experience to first, in the morning, serve those in need, and then in the afternoon be able to eat together in their homes and maybe watch some football.”

Aidan: “I feel like later in life I’m going to be glad my parents gave me the opportunity to help other people. ”

Margaret Burris: “Her mom gaver a choice of what she might want to do today, and she said, ‘I want to go to Columbia and feed the homeless.’ And I thought that was absolutely wonderful.”

” You really don’t know it’s going to affect someone’s life.”

Happy thanksgiving. At the Coliseum, AR, ABC Columbia News.