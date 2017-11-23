Columbia Police: Investigating Car Crash that Killed 17 year old as Homicide

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are now investigating a deadly car crash that killed a 17 year old, as a homicide.

The crash was at the intersection of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive Tuesday night.

Columbia police say they are searching for multiple suspects who fired shots at the car prior to the accident.

According to authorities, four people were in the car, and as they tried to get away from the gunfire, the driver lost control.

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts says 17 year old Cameron Scott died in the collision.

The coroner says Scott was in the sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seat belt.

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a dark colored pick up truck involved in the incident.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.