Mike Williams carted off with knee injury on Thanksgiving

DALLAS — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams left Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on a cart in the first quarter with a knee injury and missed the remainder of his team’s 28-6 win.

Williams was a limited participant in practice all week because of the knee injury and moved gingerly during pregame warm-ups.

Selected No. 7 overall in this year’s draft, Williams missed offseason work and training camp with a lower back disc herniation suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp in May.

After four months of rest and rehabilitation, Williams returned to the field for a Week 6 contest on the road against the Oakland Raiders in October.

Williams has nine receptions for 84 yards in six games played. He has no receptions Thursday.

Chargers kicker Nick Novak suffered a back injury that limited his availability during the first half.

Novak pushed a 35-yard field goal attempt wide right, but came back into the game to make a 22-yard field goal. He also missed an extra point. Punter Drew Kaser took over kicking duties for Novak and was one for three on extra point attempts.