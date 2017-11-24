Pedestrian Struck and Killed Identified

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County Coroner Margret Fisher has identified the victim of a deadly hit and run that took place in the 15 hundred block of Broad Street 6:30 Friday morning.

Officials say 22 year old Gabrielle Winchester was struck by a car while walking in the road. Authorities say the driver of the car accused of hitting Winchester, stopped to help the victim but was unable to save her in time.

Authorities say Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from injuries sustained in the accident.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.