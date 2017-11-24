SC House Member Leaving after 10 Years

GREER, S.C. (AP) – One of the South Carolina House’s conservative voices is leaving after 10 years.

Rep. Tommy Stringer said he has accomplished much of what he wanted since he was first elected in 2008, but decided he was ready to leave.

The Republican from Landrum says he considers his biggest accomplishments to include the creation of a state Inspector General to investigate fraud, the merging of several state agencies under a new Department of Administration and the shortening of the legislative session.