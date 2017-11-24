Sumter Police Search for Suspects in Deadly Shooting

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police are searching for two men they say shot and killed a grocery store employee just before 7 Friday night.

According to authorities the shooting took place at the Save-Mart Grocery store along Manning Avenue in Sumter. Officials say the two masked men began firing guns in the direction of the store employee before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Officials say the employee died as a result gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

No word yet on a motive or identity of the victim and suspects.

If you were in the area or know anything that can help police solve this case, you’re asked to call Sumter Police or Crimestoppers.