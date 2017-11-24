Toddler Dead After Head Gets Jammed in Truck Window

Seneca, SC (WOLO) — The Oconee County Coroner, Karl Addis says a 2 year old boy is dead after he accidentally rolled a window up while his head was hanging outside the pick up truck.

Authorities say the incident happened at a South Carolina Construction site. According to officials the child’s father left him in the pick up to grab his work tools while allowing the vehicle to warm up Wednesday evening around 6pm.

When he returned to his truck, officials say he found his son, McCarson Porter unconscious with his head against the frame of the truck and the glass window pressed against his neck.