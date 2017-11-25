Death toll rises to 305 in Deadliest Militant Attack

Egypt (WOLO) —- Officials say Egypt was hit by it’s deadliest militant attack ever Friday.

Authorities say the death toll has risen to 305 people after a gunman opened fire and then set off explosives at a Mosque in the Northern Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency in Sinai led by an affiliate of the Islamic State Group.

The Militants have recently been carrying out bombings on churches throughout Egypt in an effort to terrorize Citizens.