Death toll rises to 305 in Deadliest Militant Attack

Rochelle Dean

Egypt (WOLO) —- Officials say Egypt was hit by it’s deadliest militant attack ever Friday.
Authorities say the death toll has risen to 305 people after a gunman opened fire and then set off explosives at a Mosque in the Northern Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency in Sinai led by an affiliate of the Islamic State Group.
The Militants have recently been carrying out bombings on churches throughout Egypt in an effort to terrorize Citizens.

Share

Related

Gamecock and Tiger Fans Sound Off on Palmetto Bowl
Riverbanks Zoo ‘Lights Before Christmas̵...
Sumter Police Search for Suspects in Deadly Shooti...
A Thankful Thanksgiving

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android