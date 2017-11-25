Dillon ends Brookland-Cayce’s run in 3A Lower State Finals

Greg Brzozowski

DILLON, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland-Cayce was able to win three games in the 2017 SCHSL 3A State Tournament, but was unable to earn a fourth and the coinciding trip to Williams-Brice to play for it all.

The Bearcats (9-5) ran up against undefeated Dillon (14-0), falling to the Wildcats 42-7 on the road Friday night.

The outcome marks the second-straight season BC’s year ended via Dillon in the Lower State Championship game. The Wildcats won in Cayce last year 34-21.

Share

Related

Saluda’s season ends at Abbeville in 2A semi...
Dutch Fork going back to State, finishes Fort Dorc...
Batesburg-Leesville bests Mullins, advances in 2A ...
Strom Thurmond forces tie in standings, beats Broo...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android