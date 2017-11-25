Dillon ends Brookland-Cayce’s run in 3A Lower State Finals

DILLON, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland-Cayce was able to win three games in the 2017 SCHSL 3A State Tournament, but was unable to earn a fourth and the coinciding trip to Williams-Brice to play for it all.

The Bearcats (9-5) ran up against undefeated Dillon (14-0), falling to the Wildcats 42-7 on the road Friday night.

The outcome marks the second-straight season BC’s year ended via Dillon in the Lower State Championship game. The Wildcats won in Cayce last year 34-21.